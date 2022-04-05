DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.65 Million

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $410.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.97 million and the lowest is $307.48 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

DKNG stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,476,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,678,086. DraftKings has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $64.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

