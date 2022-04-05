Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.37

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.37, but opened at $38.13. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 1,282 shares.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

