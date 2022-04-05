DS Smith Plc (SMDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 323.60 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SMDS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

