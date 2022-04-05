Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of DCT opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
