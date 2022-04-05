Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of DCT opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

