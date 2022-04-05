Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $106,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 730,196 shares of company stock worth $65,202,383 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

