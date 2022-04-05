Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1,899.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $3,031,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 10,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

