Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 9,736 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. 471,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

