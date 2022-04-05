Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,515 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.