Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.56 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.98.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $391,406.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,221 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 469,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

