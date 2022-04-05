Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $322.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

