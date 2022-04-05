Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.86 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 296.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

