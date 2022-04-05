Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Avnet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Avnet by 5,575.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 611,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after buying an additional 600,815 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.