Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.39 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.