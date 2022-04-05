Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,290 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

