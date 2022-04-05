Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 21,529 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,601,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on CONE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

