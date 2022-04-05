Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,277 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

