Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,176 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,811,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

AZPN opened at $167.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.58.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

