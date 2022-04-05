Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,709 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $125.48 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.