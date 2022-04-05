Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $452.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.20 and a 200 day moving average of $433.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

