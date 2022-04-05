Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

