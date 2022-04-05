Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

