DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.20 ($48.57).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($57.25) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

DWS opened at €33.74 ($37.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.50. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.66 ($30.40) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($46.02).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

