E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($14.18) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($13.48).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €10.42 ($11.45) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.87). The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.33.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.