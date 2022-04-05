Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases A$140,330.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.03 ($10.55) per share, with a total value of A$140,330.00 ($105,511.28).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.21 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of A$142,140.00 ($106,872.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

