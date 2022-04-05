Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.17 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $148.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

