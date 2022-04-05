Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.
EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.