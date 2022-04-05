Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.