Eastside Distilling (EAST) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eastside Distilling to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.62% -58.05% -20.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -11.47% -22.88% -11.92%

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eastside Distilling and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 276 1289 1457 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 93.54%. Given Eastside Distilling’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $12.89 million -$2.20 million -3.17 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -16.98

Eastside Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eastside Distilling rivals beat Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

