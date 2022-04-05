Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $162.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $150.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

