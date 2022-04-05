Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

EFL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 43,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

