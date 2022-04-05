EchoLink Market Cap Reaches $139,472.69 (EKO)

EchoLink (EKO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $139,472.69 and $1,393.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00037198 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00106594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

