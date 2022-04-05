Eckoh (LON:ECK) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on the stock.

ECK opened at GBX 40.69 ($0.53) on Monday. Eckoh has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.43 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,508.20).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

