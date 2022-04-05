ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.