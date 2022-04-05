Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

