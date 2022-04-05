Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.