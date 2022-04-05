Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00205134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.00408811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

