Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 8.5%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.77 and last traded at $87.84. 19,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,386,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.03.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,794,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

