Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $48,352,634.88 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $291.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average of $254.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

