Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $295.83

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $295.83 and last traded at $294.16, with a volume of 57631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.42.
LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 858,262 shares of company stock valued at $237,578,874. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.