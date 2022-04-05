Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $295.83

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $295.83 and last traded at $294.16, with a volume of 57631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.42.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 858,262 shares of company stock valued at $237,578,874. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.