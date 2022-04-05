Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.64

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and traded as high as $37.60. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 7,156 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is 34.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

