Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,289.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $10,289.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,935,965 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

