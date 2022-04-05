EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

EMX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 98,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,725. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

