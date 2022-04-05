Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda Sells 32,785 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68.

ENTA traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 210,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,401. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.