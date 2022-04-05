Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Energy Fuels worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

