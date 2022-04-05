Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 321,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,422,324 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 456.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

