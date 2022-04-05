Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54. Enova International has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.