Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 14,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,094,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89.
In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
