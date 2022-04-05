Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Trading Down 13.2%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY – Get Rating) shares fell 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensurge Micropower ASA (TFECY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.