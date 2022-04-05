Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.70) to GBX 2,590 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.02) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.82).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,690 ($22.16) on Monday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79). The stock has a market cap of £9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,616.84.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

