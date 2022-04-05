Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,940 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 347,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 155,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

