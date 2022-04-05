Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $632.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $622.10 million. Envista posted sales of $709.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NVST stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 2,101,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Envista has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

