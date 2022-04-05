Envista’s (NVST) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.